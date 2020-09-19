Life sentence awarded to four accused in Dhenkanal gang rape and murder case

Dhenkanal: Kamakhyanagar Additional district Sessions Court in Dhenkanal district has awarded life sentence to four accused persons in a gang rape and murder case which occurred in the district in June, 2017.

The four accused who have been awarded the life sentences are Hari Patra, Raghu Luhar, Anand Patra and Sudarshan Luhar.

The sensational gang rape and murder case had taken place at Balikuma under Kankadahad police limits of the district. While Hari and Raghu had raped the woman and killed her, Anand and Sudarshan assisted them to do the crime.