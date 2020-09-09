Sensational Twist In Aditya Dash Death Case, Video Of Aditya, Chinmayee Goes Viral [WATCH]

Bhubaneswar: In an interesting development in the much talked about social worker Aditya Dash murder case in Bhubaneswar, the Capital city of Odisha, a video has surfaced in which he can be seen lovingly feeding his ex-girlfriend Chinmayee.

Both of them are seen having food from the same plate, in the video. Does it mean, it was not a case of one-sided love?

As per reports, the video was shot when once Chinmayee had come to the Ashram of late Aditya Dash in Bhubaneswar. We can see in the video that Aditya is feeding Chinmayee and both are seen sharing a happy moment.

After this video surfaced, questions arose as to whether, as claimed earlier that Chinmayee had one-sided love with Aditya, she was threatening him etc. were those statements true or not.

Earlier also Chinmayee was tagged as ‘psycho lady’ for which she came into the limelight.

Earlier on Monday after Chinmayee Mohapatra, who was tagged by Aditya ’s family as a ‘psycho woman’, filed a complaint against the late social activist’s wife Bidyashree, Bismit Dash and others at Khaira police station in Balasore for allegedly trying to defame her.

Chinmayee, a resident of Oupada in Balasore district who had claimed that she was in a relationship with Aditya for around four-five months, has alleged that Bismit harassed and maligned her as a psycho lady due to death of Aditya.