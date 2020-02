Senior Writer and Translator Jugal Kishore Dutta Passes Away

Bhubaneshwar: Senior writer and translator Jugal Kishore Dutta passes away.

He breathed his last at his residence in Bhubaneshwar today.

He was born in Puri on 24th December 1928.

He started writing in the year 1948.

Since his college days he was a member in the editorial board of ‘Diganta Patrika’.