Senior Odisha Police Officer In Trouble For Seeking Sexual Favours, Probe Ordered

Bhubaneswar: Wife of a sepoy posted at the 7th Battalion of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) has leveled a serious allegation against Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Armed Commandant Bijay Kumar Sahoo.

Sipoy Nihar Ranjan Nayak’s wife Sunita Lenka alleged that Bijay was seeking sexual favours from girls and women who were going to the Family Welfare Centre for the training of tailoring.

Currently, Nihar is working as a Sipoy Tailor at the Family Welfare Centre of the 7th Battalion, where the wives and daughters of Sipoys and Havildars are given training on various handicrafts. However, Bijay allegedly has been asking Nihar to take good-looking trainees to his bunglow.

Sunita further claimed that Nihar is under mental trauma for the last two months and has been admitted at hospital as he has been harassed by Bijay.

She also claimed that DCP Sahoo used to threaten Nihar with transfer due to which he had attempted suicide by consuming phenyl.

Meanwhile, Sunita has submitted a written complaint with Odisha DGP and requested to take action against Sahoo.

Based on the written complaint, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi ordered a probe into the matter saying that Additional Commissioner of Police Rekha Lohani will investigate the case.

Bijay Kumar Sahoo, on the other hand, condemned the allegation saying that the allegation is false and baseless.

