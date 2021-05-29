Bhubaneswar: Senior Journalist Basant Das succumbed to Covid-19 in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 81.

Das had tested Covid-19 positive and was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment.

He was popularly known for his recent book ‘Political History of Modern Odisha, and has written around 16 books including Odisha Sahitya Academy Award winning book ‘Je Desh Jai Se Phala Khai’

OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik expressed his grief on the untimely demise of the acclaimed Journalist.