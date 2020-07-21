Senior IAS Officer Priyabrata Pattnaik Passes Away At Age Of 67

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : Former senior IAS officer of Odisha Priyabrata Patnaik died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was 67.

He was suffering from cancer. He was undergoing treatment in Mumbai for quite some time.

The 1976-batch IAS officer had served in various capacity. In the rank of chief secretary, he was CMD of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation( IDCO).  He also served as President of Odisha Judo Association.

 

