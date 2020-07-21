Bhubaneswar : Former senior IAS officer of Odisha Priyabrata Patnaik died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was 67.

He was suffering from cancer. He was undergoing treatment in Mumbai for quite some time.

The 1976-batch IAS officer had served in various capacity. In the rank of chief secretary, he was CMD of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation( IDCO). He also served as President of Odisha Judo Association.