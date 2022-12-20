Govt officials oversee development work of Cuttack Chandi Mandir

Cuttack: Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) Anil Kumar Samal supervised the development work of the famous Cuttack Chandi Mandir on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that the District Collector of Cuttack, Admin Revenue, Chandi Temple Executive Engineer, and other administrative officers were present there.

The development work of Ma Cuttack Chandi will be completed within the time frame. For this, the focus has been placed on how to do the work properly.

All works are expected to be completed by November 2023 informed the Cuttack District Collector Dr. Bhavani Shankar Chaini gave the information.