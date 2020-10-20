Senior Congress Leader Gurupada Nanda passes away at 77

Senior Congress Leader Gurupada Nanda passes away at 77

Cuttack: Senior Congress leader and Former MLA Gurupada Nanda passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday.

He was 77 years old.

The veteran Congress leader’s son Romeo Nanda confirmed about his father’s demise

Nanda, a lawyer by profession, had joined Congress in 1972 and won the Assembly election from Rourkela constituency in 1980 on Congress ticket.He was also the president of the Cuttack District Congress Committee.