Senior Clerk Of RB Division Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha

Bhubaneswar:  The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the residence and office of Asit Kumar Nayak working as a Senior Clerk of RB Division-1 in Bhubaneswar on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at the residential three-storeyed building at LiV 178 Dumduma in Bhubaneswar, one duplex and one plot at Pradhan Sahi in Jatni, his parental house at Kaithapalli,Golanthara  in Ganjam district, one flat at Berhampur in Spectrum Construction and his office chamber at RB Division on the strength of search warrant issued by Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Till the last report filed, cash of Rs 10.62,605 has been recovered from him,

Further details awaited.

