Senior clerk of Odisha under vigilance scanner, Raids underway

vigilance raid in odisha

Bolangir: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the residence and other houses of a senior clerk in Bolangir district on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The senior clerk has been identified as Rabindra Mohanty.

The Bolangir Division Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at five places places in Sagarpada, at his paternal home at Tusura, at a rented house, at his Puintala office in Bolangir and at a house owned by his wife.

The raids are underway and further details are awaited. Verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property was underway till the last report was filed. The exact amount of disproportionate assets that the senior clerk has possessed will be ascertained after the completion of the raid.

