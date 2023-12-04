Senior Clerk of Kishorenagar BDO office apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

Nityananda Gaigaria, the Senior Clerk of the office of the Kishorenagar BDO of Angul district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe today.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Vigilance apprehend senior Clerk of BDO office
Chat on WhatsApp

Angul: Nityananda Gaigaria, the Senior Clerk of the office of the Kishorenagar BDO of Angul district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe today.

Gaigaria was nabbed while he was taking Rs.10,000 from a government employee of the District Office, for ante-dating his pay, said sources adding that the entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Clerk and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Gaigaria in Angul district from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 37 dt. 3-12-2023 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against Gaigaria. Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Journalist Found Dead In Rented House In Gopalpur, Family Alleges Foul Play

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.