Senior clerk in Keonjhar under Odisha Vigilance scanner

Keonjhar: Today the senior clerk in the office of the SDVO, Champua in Keonjhar has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on Friday.

While demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 10,000/- from a Complainant (Veterinary Surgeon) in order to process his file for the release of arrear pay and regularisation of service.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused identified as Mahendra Kumar Sethy and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Sethy from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against Sethy. Detailed report awaited.