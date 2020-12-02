Senior Clerk In Collector Office At Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids Underway

Jagatsinghpur: A senior clerk at the office of Collector in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha is under vigilance scanner. A raid is being conducted in this connection today.

According to sources, the vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at houses and office of the clerk, who has been identified as Sanjuka Das.

She is said to have amassed properties disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Four teams of the anti-corruption wing comprising of 30 sleuths have conducted simultaneous raids at four places.

The raids are underway, further details are awaited.