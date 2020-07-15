Senior BMC Observer Urges Sachetak Committee Members to work as vigilant soldiers to ensure safety of their Wards Over hundreds of senior citizens took part in the 'Sachetak' App Awareness Workshop

Bhubaneswar: As part of the awareness drive to help elderly people, especially senior citizens on how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised an awareness programme-cum-workshop on benefits and functionality of ‘Sachetak’ App at Ekamra College, Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

More than a hundred elderly citizens from Ward No. 67 of South East Zone participated in the programme, in presence of Labour Commissioner Odisha and Senior BMC Observer Shri N. Thirumala Naik, IAS and other officials of the Civic Body.

Addressing the event, the Senior Observer to BMC said:”

I would urge the Sachetak Committee Members to work as vigilant soldiers to keep their Ward safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Committees need to take responsibility and work in close coordination with the Ward Officer and COs to ensure that there is no crowding at Public Places and returnees and identified and quarantined in the right time. Besides, it is the endeavor of the Govt. Of Odisha to keep the citizens safe and I would like to request the Sachetaks to come up with new and novel ideas & implement them in their Wards to ensure the safety & well being of the citizens of Bhubaneswar.”

Expressing gratitude and thanking the COVID Warriors for their unflinching support and co-operation in carrying out Active Surveillance in Slum Areas as well as Passive Surveillance of Returnees, Labour Commissioner, Odisha further added: “The COVID Warriors have stood up to the call of duty and are selflessly rendering yeoman service to ensure safety of the citizens in these challenging times. The Govt. of Odisha stands shoulder to shoulder with the COVID Warriors and appealed the Sachetaks present to ensure these warriors do not face any problems while working at the field.”

COVID Sachetak Committee Members of Ward No. 67, Ward Officer and Community Organizers of BMC South East Zone coordinated the programme.

Among other officials present at the programme were Dy. Commissioner BMC Shri Purandar Nanda, Asst. Commissioner BMC Shri Lilan Sahoo, Dy. Commissioner GST Shri Debashish Sahoo and Executive Officer Cuttack Chandi Temple Shri Swarup Nandan Behera.

Finally, BMC South East Zonal Deputy Commissioner Ansuman Rath thanked the COVID Sachetaks of Ward 67 for enthusiastically carrying out activities in the Ward. He appealed them to keep up the same spirit of Community Monitoring in the days to come to help the city in this war against COVID-19.