Senior BJP Leader and Retired IPS Officer Ashok Sahu No More
Cuttack: Odisha BJP leader and retired IPS officer Ashok Sahu breathed his last at his residence in Pithapur area of Cuttack district.
He was 68-year old. He was suffering from prolonged illness, family sources said.
He joined BJP after taking voluntary retirement as Additional DGP of Assam.
Sahu had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat in 2009. He was willing to contest from the same seat where a by-election was held on October 15 in 2014.
Several political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Ashok Sahu