Senior BJP Leader and Retired IPS Officer Ashok Sahu No More

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Odisha BJP leader and retired IPS officer Ashok Sahu breathed his last at his residence in Pithapur area of  Cuttack district.

He was 68-year old. He was suffering from prolonged illness, family sources said.

Related News

4241 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 1.6 Lakh…

Central Team To Visit Jajpur And Puri Districts Of Odisha…

Over 1000 Patients Administered Plasma Therapy In Odisha For…

Severed Head Of New-Born Baby Found In Odisha’s Angul

He joined BJP after taking voluntary retirement as Additional DGP of Assam.

Sahu had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat in 2009. He was willing to contest from the same seat where a by-election was held on October 15 in 2014.

Several political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Ashok Sahu

You might also like
State

COVID Claims 13 Lives in Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 669

State

4241 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 1.6 Lakh Mark

State

Central Team To Visit Jajpur And Puri Districts Of Odisha Today To Survey Flood…

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes PM Narendra Modi On His Birthday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7