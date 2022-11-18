Senior BJD Leader Prabhat Tripathy demands special audit of Cuttack’s BaliJatra

Cuttack: Former MLA and senior BJD leader Prabhat Tripathy demanded a special audit on conducting of Balijatra in Cuttack city.

Mahanagar Puja Committee General Secretary Prabhat Kumar Tripathy has alleged massive financial irregularities in conducting Balijatra.

The committee demanded that the district administration should disclose how much money has been spent and how much income has been made from the mega event. Everyone has the right to know how much money has been spent on the cultural program on the stage, said Tripathy.

It has also been alleged that there has been disruptions regarding the selection of invited guests, distribution of invitations, the Pathotsav was politicized and performance of obscene music. All these events hurt the emotions of the people.

The Mahanagar Puja Committee also said efforts are being made to give Balijatra a national status, but such irregularities is not acceptable and demanded that the state government should directly take the responsibility of managing the Balijatra.

