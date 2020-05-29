Senior BJD leader, 2 others die of asphyxiation after fire mishap in Berhampur

Berhampur: At least three persons died due to asphyxiation after a major fire broke out at a house in Odisha’s Ganjam district late on Thursday night.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the house of senior BJD leader and President of Berhampur Cooperative Society, Alekh Choudhury in Goshani Nuagaon in Berhampur.

Alekh, his brother-in-law and house maid reportedly could not got out of the house when the fire broke out. Subsequently, they fell sick due to suffocation.

They were rescued and rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, doctors who attended them declared them brought dead.

While the exact reason behind the inferno is yet to be known, it is suspected that the fire might have been caused due to a short circuit .

Local police have started an investigation into the incident.