Seminar on Union Budget 2020 held in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Union General budget tomorrow, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) today organized a seminar in its premises here in Odisha to discuss various aspects of the upcoming budget. About 500 students took part in the seminar.

Hosted by the Business Management department of KIIT Deemed to be University students in the seminar mostly predicted that tomorrow’s budget will focus on employment issue.

The participants were divided into five groups. The groups argued among them various facets of sectors such as Industry, Health, Agriculture, Education and unemployment.

The seminar was meant to see how far the students’ predictions on the budget would come out true. The students finally averred that the budget would bring measures to redress the burning unemployment issue in the country.