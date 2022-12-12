Semi-naked body of woman found in Odisha

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a semi-naked body of a woman has been spotted in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Koida area of Sundargarh district in Odisha. The body is said to have been recovered from a dense forest in the area.

According to reports, multiple injuries have been found on the semi-naked body of the woman which shocked the locals.

Preliminary reports suggest that rape and murder might have taken place.

It is worth mentioning that, from the crime scene the bag belonging to deceased has been obtained and three shirts of male persons have been recovered.

Further details awaited.