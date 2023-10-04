Self-styled godwoman arrested from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A self-styled godwoman has been arrested from Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that her husband had styled himself as Trikala Darshi and the woman identified as Rini Sahoo had styled herself as a godwoman.

The couple had allegedly swindled a rich businessman in BJB Nagar area of Bhubaneswar, said reports in this regard.

The businessman had allegedly filed a complaint in this regard at the Badagada Police Station. The police immediately swung into action post the report.

The had arrested the husband identified as Sparshakanta Sahoo, They have on Wednesday arrested the self-claimed godwoman Rini.

It is alleged that the couple had committed a fraud and looted as much as Rs. 4lakh from the said businessman of BJB Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

A detailed investigation in this regard is underway. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.