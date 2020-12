Bhubaneswar: Self-styled godman Sura Baba alias Surendra Mishra, head of the Trahi Achyuta Ashram passes away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning.

In the year 2015, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting and cheating people in the guise of a self-styled godman.

(This is a developing story)