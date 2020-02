Self Immolation Bid By Woman In SP Office Berhampur, Odisha

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a woman has burnt (self-immolated) herself in the SP office in Berhampur, Odisha.

According to sources, the woman has sustained 90% burn injuries.

She has been admitted in the MKCG Hospital, Berhampur.

The woman went to the SP office, poured kerosene on herself and lit herself up.

Sources say, her son had allegedly been arrested a few days back.

More information awaited.