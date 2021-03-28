Seizure Of Snake Venom In Bhubaneswar: All Six Accused Persons Sent To Jharpada Jail

Bhubaneswar: The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court in Bhubaneswar on Sunday rejected the bail petition of all six accused persons who were arrested for their involvement in the seizure of snake venom case and sent them to the Jharpada Jail.

The Court rejected the bail plea of the accused persons who were produced before the court by the police this evening.

Earlier yesterday, a team of Forest Department officials and Police busted the snake venom racket in Sahid Nagar area of the Capital city and arrested the accused persons while investigating the matter.

The accused persons, including a woman, were arrested while they were settling a deal for the deadly venom for Rs 10 lakh. However, the international market price of the poison, which was kept in two bottles, is said to be around Rs 1 crore.

Search operation to arrest the prime accused is still underway.

