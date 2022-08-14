Security tightened in Bhubaneswar for Independence Day celebration tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Security in the State Capital city has been tightened in view of celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day tomorrow.

The Commissionerate police has kept the city under scanner and the vulnerable place of the city is being monitored through closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV).

Accordingly, massive numbers of security forces have been deployed in the capital city informed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh.

According to reports, 15 platoon forces will be deployed to provide security during the Independence Day celebration. Besides, 5 Additional DCPs, 20 Inspector In Charges (IICs) and 8 Superintendent of Police (SPs) have been appointed to monitor all the security arrangements for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, strict surveillance has been kept on all the migrants coming to Bhubaneswar. Hotels across the city are also being checked for security purposes.

Traffic system will also be under surveillance and the police are under active mode to avoid any kinds of inconvenience for tomorrow’s event.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to receive salute in the state level parade ceremony to be held at IDCO Exhibition Ground, Unit-3.