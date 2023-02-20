Security rehearsal of Odisha assembly budget session today

Bhubaneswar: The rehearsal of the security dress rehearsal deployed in and around the Odisha Assembly ahead of the budget session shall be held today.

The DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, ADG Law and Order Radha Krishna Sharma, Intelligence Bureau Director Sanjeev Panda, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh Major will be present.

As many as 30 platoons of police shall be deployed to protect the assembly. A three-tier security system will be adopted. Two Platoons of SOG will also be deployed there. There will be roof top security.

In addition to the above, quick reaction teams will be deployed. Dog squad, bomb disposal team will also be there. Security forces will be ready to deal with any untoward law and order situation. Further, Section 144 will be clamped in and around the the Legislative Assembly area.

An all-party meeting will be held today i.e on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Bikram Keshari Arukha ahead of Budget Session.

The budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from February 21 till April 6. Hence, a discussion will be held to ensure the smooth conduct of the session in the all party meeting. MLAs from the ruling BJD, Opposition BJP and Congress, lone CPM MLA and Independent MLA are expected to join the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the House on the opening day and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is slated to present the State Budget for the year 2023-24 in the house on February 24.

The Budget Session is scheduled to be held in two phases this year. The first phase of the session will be conducted from February 21 to March 1 and the second from March 10 to April 6.