Security Guard turns thief, steals vehicle from VIMSAR Campus in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: A security guard has been caught on camera stealing vehicle from the VIMSAR campus in Sambalpur district.

Report says, the owner of the vehicle found his scooty missing and started looking for it. He checked the CCTV footage and found that his scooty is being stolen by the security guard. The security guard was seen returning back to the campus without the scooty.

It is alleged that the many vehicles have been missing from the campus for quite long time. Many complaints have been registered at VIMSAR and Burla police stations.