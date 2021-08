Security guard shoots self in the Capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A security guard was found dead with a bullet wound injury at Ganganagar area in the Capital city of Odisha late last night.

According to reports, the security guard reportedly shoots himself with his own service revolver at Ganganagar area last night. The exact reason the death is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, the airport police reaches the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

It is suspected that family dispute is to be the reason of the crime.