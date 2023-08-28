Security guard murders another in Boudh, Arrested

Boudh: A security guard, who was guarding the construction work of the railway project, was killed by another security guard late Sunday night, said reports. The incident took place near Khuntia Pada Yogivogora Railway Bridge in Boudh district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, the deceased security guard has been identified as Ranjan Pradhan of Rautbahal village. He was beaten to death by another security guard, who was of Khuntia pada village.

In is worth mentioning that reason behind the murder is said to be past enmity. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

The local police reached the spot and arrested the accused security guard. The police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The accused security guard is being questioned by the police. An investigation has been launched to find the exact reason behind the murder.