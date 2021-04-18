Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri police arrested a security guard on charges of looting people using a toy gun in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Pradhan.

According to sources, Pradhan works as a security guard for a private security firm. He, reportedly used to stay in front of ATMs and illegally extorts money from people who park their vehicle in front of ATM counters.

On Sunday, Hemant Sundaray of Aigania area fell victim to his tactics of the security guard. As he denied to give money, the security guard intimidated him with a toy gun and looted Rs 1,500 from him. Accordingly, Hemant filed a complaint in this regard at Khandagiri Police Station Based on the complaint, Khandagiri police registered a case and arrested the security guard.

The police also seized the toy gun used from the accused’s possession.

In another incident, a driver of a professor was arrested for trying to sell off latter’s car using fake documents.