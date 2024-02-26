Security arrangements in ISBT Bhubaneswar, 89 police personnel to be recruited

Bhubaneswar: There will be security arrangements in ISBT Bhubaneswar that is Bermuda Ambedkar Bus Terminal. 89 police personnel will be recruited. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken this decision.

Looking at the safety and convenience of 35,000 to 45,000 passengers per day, the Chief Minister has taken this big decision. Among the 89 police personnel there will be two sub-inspectors, nine assistant sub-inspectors, four havildars, 72 constables and two drivers, said reliable reports.

5T Principal Karthik Pandian discussed this during the field review. After informing the Chief Minister about this, the CM has taken a decision in this matter.

The construction of Bermuda Ambedkar Interstate Bus Terminal under 5T has reached its final stage. It will be inaugurated soon. 700 to 800 buses will ply here daily. The number of buses may increase from 17oo to 1800 in future. It is estimated that 35,000 to 45,000 passengers will come and go every day hence security arrangements in ISBT Bhubaneswar.

The terminal will have a restaurant for passengers, ample car parking, food center, pick-off and drop-off facilities for passengers, 144 bus bays, bus bays for city buses and supermarkets. Therefore, the importance of the security system is very high here, reports added.

On December 1, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V. K. Pandian visited the Baramunda Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and reviewed various ongoing works for timely completion of the project, which will be an important transit infrastructure in the capital city to benefit the people of Odisha and other states also.

During the visit Pandian enquired about the facilities like comfort of the commuters such as waiting space facilities, proper sanitation, number of bus space, upcoming Ahaar centre, installation of proper illumination, toilets, etc.

He also advised the agencies to adopt smart IT-driven infrastructure, develop creative ambiance for the travelers using local art, and advised to ensure arrangements of idle bus parking, dormitory for bus drivers, sufficient parking of auto rickshaw, taxi, two-wheelers etc. for the visitors.

He also asked to involve all stakeholders like taxi association, bus owners’ association, OSRTC etc. He instructed officials to complete all the ongoing construction activities, which are at finishing stage, by end of the year.

WATCH:

