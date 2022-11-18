Section officer of Belpada Tehsil office caught while accepting bribe

Bolangir: The Odisha vigilance on Friday apprehended Belpada Tehsil Section Officer while accepting a bribe.

The accused, identified as Jugal Kishore Rout, working as section officer at Belpada Tehsil in Bolangir district.

Sources say, Jugal was arrested by the Vigilance slueths while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.15,000 from a complainant for processing the file before the Court of Tahasildar, Belpada and to pass favorable order in favour of the complainant relating to a land dispute.

The Vigilance team recovered the entire bribe amount from the accused and seized it. Following the trap simultaneous searches are still going on at two locations from DA angle.

Later, the Sambalpur Vigilance has registered a case No.40 dt.17.11.2022 U/s.7 under P.C. (Amendment) Act.

Investigation in still underway against accused Rout.

More details awaited.