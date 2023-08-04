Section 144 lifted at Bhattarika temple in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which was imposed at Maa Bhattarika temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district earlier today has been lifted.

It is to be noted here that Badamba Tehsildar Nilakantha Behera had imposed the prohibitory orders as water from the Mahanadi river had entered inside the shrine yesterday forcing the temple administration to shift the presiding deity to a safe place.

However, Behera announced the withdrawal of the Section 144 of CrPC from the temple after the water level decreased. Now, the devotees can go to the temple to offer prayers.

The prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was also clamped at the Singhanath temple by him after it got submerged following heavy rainfall in the region.