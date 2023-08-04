Section 144 lifted at Bhattarika temple in Cuttack

The Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed at Maa Bhattarika temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district earlier today has been lifted.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Section 144 lifted at Bhattarika temple

Cuttack: The Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which was imposed at Maa Bhattarika temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district earlier today has been lifted.

It is to be noted here that Badamba Tehsildar Nilakantha Behera had imposed the prohibitory orders as water from the Mahanadi river had entered inside the shrine yesterday forcing the temple administration to shift the presiding deity to a safe place.

However, Behera announced the withdrawal of the Section 144 of CrPC from the temple after the water level decreased. Now, the devotees can go to the temple to offer prayers.

The prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was also clamped at the Singhanath temple by him after it got submerged following heavy rainfall in the region.

You might also like
State

Deogarh to get rail link as Railways approves FLS for new Barkot-Jharsuguda line

State

Kendrapara: Elderly fisherman rescued 23 hours after being swept away in Mahanadi

State

Missing minor’s body fished out from Pond in Keonjhar

State

Odisha: SRC releases situation report on heavy rain, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans