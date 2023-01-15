Section 144 imposed near Singhanathdev Temple in Cuttack after stampede

Cuttack: Due to the tragic stampede that occurred on the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge near Singhanathdev Temple, Cuttack on Saturday, the local administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPc near the shrine for two days, officials said.

The executive magistrate of Badamba issued order for imposing Section 144 of the CrPc for two days, that is Sunday and Monday, and has restricted public from using the T-bridge which leads to the entrance of the temple to maintain law and order, as well as assess the damage.

A woman, identified as Anjana Swain (45), died and more than 10 people sustained injuries in a stampede on the Badamba- Gopinathpur T bridge over river Mahanadi in Athagarh area of Cuttack district yesterday.

The incident happened on the T-bridge where a large number of devotees had gathered for Makar Mela. The devotees were crossing the bridge to visit the fair and to prey to Lord Singhanath near the bridge on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.