Sambalpur: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation has imposed Section 144 in Sakhipada’s Mundapada and Keutapada and Kushtapada under Big Bazar limits in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Section 144 imposed in these areas will be effective till July 27.

All movement of one or more persons in these areas is prohibited, barring medical emergencies and essential commodities. All the inhabitants have been asked not to move out of their houses and no public shall enter the prohibited area.

The Sub-Inspector of the particular areas have been set-up outside the prohibited area to check there is no public gathering by the locals.

Earlier, seventeen places in Sambalpur city has been declared as containment zone after cases spiked in the past few days.

It is noteworthy, shutdown has been declared in the entire Sambalpur district till July 31.