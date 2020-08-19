Section 144 in Sambalpur
Image Credits: lawcorner

Section 144 Imposed In Parts Of Odisha’s Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district administration has imposed Section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at more  than 16 places in the city to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

Imposition of Section 144 in these areas will be effective from August 19 to August 24.

According to orders given by Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash these areas will be placed under Section 144.

The areas include: 
  1. Talbhatpada in Khetrajpur
  2. Jagannath Colony, Lane-3;
  3. Mayabagicha
  4. Nandapada, Susarigali
  5. Manikmunda, Modipada
  6. Tanlapada
  7. Thelkopada
  8. AN Guha Lane
  9. Gujarati Colony near Jalaram Mandir
  10. Doctor’s Colony, Burla
  11. IR Colony, Burla
  12. JJS Colony, Burla
  13. Bishnupada, Burla
  14. Labour Colony, Hirakud
  15. Goudpada, Hirakud
  16. Jhankarpada in Hirakud

The notice reads that on violation of the order complaint will be lodged against the particular individual.

You might also like
State

Odisha Police Issues Caution Against Fake Job Website, Check Details

State

2589 Covid Positives In Odisha, Highest Ever 1015 Local Contacts Today!

State

Odisha Reports 10 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Mounts to 372

State

Odisha Plus II Commerce Results Announced Pass Percent At 74.95, Check Score Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7