Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district administration has imposed Section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at more than 16 places in the city to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

Imposition of Section 144 in these areas will be effective from August 19 to August 24.

According to orders given by Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash these areas will be placed under Section 144.

The areas include:

Talbhatpada in Khetrajpur Jagannath Colony, Lane-3; Mayabagicha Nandapada, Susarigali Manikmunda, Modipada Tanlapada Thelkopada AN Guha Lane Gujarati Colony near Jalaram Mandir Doctor’s Colony, Burla IR Colony, Burla JJS Colony, Burla Bishnupada, Burla Labour Colony, Hirakud Goudpada, Hirakud Jhankarpada in Hirakud

The notice reads that on violation of the order complaint will be lodged against the particular individual.