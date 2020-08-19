Section 144 Imposed In Parts Of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district administration has imposed Section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at more than 16 places in the city to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.
Imposition of Section 144 in these areas will be effective from August 19 to August 24.
According to orders given by Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash these areas will be placed under Section 144.
The areas include:
- Talbhatpada in Khetrajpur
- Jagannath Colony, Lane-3;
- Mayabagicha
- Nandapada, Susarigali
- Manikmunda, Modipada
- Tanlapada
- Thelkopada
- AN Guha Lane
- Gujarati Colony near Jalaram Mandir
- Doctor’s Colony, Burla
- IR Colony, Burla
- JJS Colony, Burla
- Bishnupada, Burla
- Labour Colony, Hirakud
- Goudpada, Hirakud
- Jhankarpada in Hirakud
The notice reads that on violation of the order complaint will be lodged against the particular individual.