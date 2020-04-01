malkangiri

Section 144 Imposed In Odisha’s Malkangiri Amid Coronavirus Lock Down

By KalingaTV Bureau
72

Malkangiri: Section 144 has been imposed near Malkangiri district of Odisha. This step has been taken by the administration to make the lockdown protocol more effective.

Section 144 has been implemented in Jhapra area of Chattisgarh which shares borders with Odisha’s Malkangiri.

Police forces on both sides are deployed in the area and are monitoring the situation

The Odisha Police has kept a vigilant eye on trespassers  between the borders of Malkangiri and Chattisgarh.

According to sources, Jawans in Sukma district of Chattisgarh, are guarding the borders round the clock in order to prevent any atrocities caused by the naxals.

Due to implementation of lockdown protocols throughout the country there might be chances of attacks of naxals, hence armed forces have been increased around the borders areas.

