Section 144 imposed in Baladevjew temple at Kendrapara of Odisha

Kendrapara: The district administration of Kendrapara has imposed Section 144 in Baladevjew temple for Snana Purnima from 7 pm of June 23 to 7 am of June 25.

The restraining order has been imposed till the Mausima temple for the general public in order to avoid mass gathering for darshan on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima.

However, during this time the sevayats are allowed to perform Nitikanti of the lord according to the custom and tradition.

The Nitikanti ritual of the lord has been slated to be held within the stipulated time, informs district administration.