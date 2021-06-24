Section 144 imposed in Baladevjew temple at Kendrapara of Odisha

By WCE 7
section 144 imposed in Baladevjew temple

Kendrapara: The district administration of Kendrapara has imposed Section 144 in Baladevjew temple for Snana Purnima from 7 pm of June 23 to 7 am of June 25.

The restraining order has been imposed till the Mausima temple for the general public in order to avoid mass gathering for darshan on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima.

Related News

Deba Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath & siblings begin…

Section 144 Imposed In Kendrapara District Following Group…

However, during this time the sevayats are allowed to perform Nitikanti of the lord according to the custom and tradition.

The Nitikanti ritual of the lord has been slated to be held within the stipulated time, informs district administration.

You might also like
State

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 586 vacancies open for Revenue Inspector posts in Odisha;…

State

Matric Exam Results of Odisha Board To Publish Tomorrow

State

Ganja worth 7 lakh seized in Koraput of Odisha, One arrested

State

OPD of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to reopen from June 28

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.