Sarala temple jagatsinghpur

Section 144 imposed at Sarala Temple, Bhagagabati Temple in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
25

Jagatsinghpur: In view of rapid spread of novel Coronavirus and ensuing Jhamu Yatra, the district administration here on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the areas of Maa Sarala temple and Maa Bhagabati in the district for three days starting from April 12, 2020.

District Magistrate Sangram Keshari Mohapatra today issued an order in this regard saying the order shall be in operation in Maa Sarala Temple at Kanakpur under Tirtol Tehisil and Maa Bhagagabati Temple at Parahat under Balikuda Tehisil.

Bhagabati temple jagatsinghpurThe order prohibits gathering of more than four persons and organising social and religious functions at both the temples from April 12 to April 14, 2020.

Meanwhile the Odisha Government has announced to extend the lockdown period till April 30, 2020 to contain the contagious Coronavirus in the state.

1 Comment
  1. Aneesa Samal says

    Sir please inform when buses within ODISHA will start to operate. My husband is stranded alone in KORAPUT(JEYPORE). Can anyone come with own transportation like bike by taking full precautions. Sir please inform me.

    Reply

