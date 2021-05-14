Section 144 Imposed At Narendra Pushkarini, SJTA Office In Puri

By WCE

Puri: In the wake of Covid surge, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 at Narendra Pushkarini and SJTA Office in Puri town.

The annual Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held at Narendra Puskarini in Puri amidst tight security arrangements and sans devotees.

Around 10 platoons force to be deployed in the long 1.5 km road from Lions Gate of Srimandir to Narendra Pokhari every day during the ritual. Besides, Sec 144 of IPC will be imposed around the Narendra tank to prevent people from gathering at the site to witness the Chapa Khela ritual.

There will be 2 control rooms and two enforcement teams will be formed for inspection of Chandan Yatra. Strict actions will be taken against violators, informs Puri SP.

