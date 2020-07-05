section 144 imposed in all Shiva temples of khordha subdivision
Image for representation

Section 144 imposed around all Shiva temples under Khordha sub-division till July 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Section 144 has been imposed around all Lord Shiva temples of Khordha subdivision in Khordha district of Odisha in order to prevent the outbreak of COVID 19 or spread thereof and apprehending danger to the health and life of the general public.

Khordha SDM has issued an order in this regard. The order reads: All the kaudias/ bol bom devotees do hereby restrained to carry water from any religious places or any other sources and walk on any public road and pour water in Shiv temples under the Khordha subdivision during the Odia month of Shravana. Also all the religious congregation are strictly prohibited till 31 July, 2020.

Accordingly, entry to Lord Shiva temples in Khordha, Khordha sadar, Jankia, Nirakarpur, Tangi, Baghamari, Begunia, Bolagarh, Banpur and Balugaon has been restricted.

