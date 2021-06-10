Jajpur: The Dharmasala tehsil administration has clamped Section 144 at blackstone quarry at Aruha hillock in Jajpur district on Thursday.

The prohibitory orders were clamped under section 144 of Cr PC in the area in a bid to prevent illegal stone quarrying and mining activities, officials said.

The district administration has restricted unauthorised movement of vehicles and entry of individuals to the area without the permission of the concerned authorities. The extraction of stones, loading from the quarry has also been banned.

Following which, Dharmasala tehsildar Devi Prasad Mohanty and IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo imposed Section 144 in the quarries.

The administration has deployed police force to prevent any untoward incident in these areas.