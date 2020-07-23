Balasore: Secretary of the Panapana Cooperative Society, Pradeep Kumar Das has allegedly committed suicide near a railway over-bridge in Balasore district.

Das was suspended for his involvement in the multi-crore scam of Panapana Cooperative Society few days back.

According to reports, the incident came to light when some locals found the body and his belongings near the over-bridge and informed the police.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the scooter and sent the body to the hospital for autopsy.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Das was under the scanner of Odisha Vigilance for his connection with the multi-crore scam which includes fraud in granting loans and rice procurement.

An investigation is underway by police to ascertain the reason of his death.