Secretary Of Service Cooperative Society Of Boudh District Under Vigilance Scanner

Boudh: Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at several places belonging to one Santosh Kumar Raut, the Secretary of Service Cooperative Society, Uma, under Kantamal Block of Odisha’s Boudh district today.

The raids are being conducted by the officers of Vigilance, Berhampur Division, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets against Raut.

The places where the anti-corruption team is conducting simultaneous searches are Raut’s double-storied residential building, one single storied residential building, and office at Uma Cooperative Society.

Vigilance sleuths are carrying out the raids on the strength of search warrants issued by the special Judge Vigilance, Phulbani.

More details awaited.