Secretary of SC Committee on road safety meets Odisha Chief Secretary
Bhubaneswar: Secretary of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCORS) Sanjay Mittal paid a courtesy visit to the Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena. Transport Commissioner of the State Amitabh Thakur was also present during this visit.
Secretary, SCCORS, express his pleasure on the ongoing steps taken by Government of Odisha on road safety activities. He expressed his pleasure on the measures taken by the Health Department, Transport Department & Police on Road Safety activities. But he expressed his displeasure for indifference attitude of NHAI. He requested Chief Secretary for intervention in this regard.
Chief Secretary Jena advised the Transport Commissioner for:
- Training of Engineers on road engineering from Block level to urban bodies by an export team.
- Sensitization of Auto Drivers and control the increase of Autos catering Bhubaneswar.
- Awareness in School & Colleges by experts particularly in PTM Day.
- Road side PHC, CHC to be trained on TCC.
- At least 10 boys of the Road side villages are to be trained by Red Cross /St John First Aid Team so that the accident victims will be taken proper care.
- Annual Conclave of Road Safety volunteers should be made to encourage the people and awareness will be spread.