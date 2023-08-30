Secretary of SC Committee on road safety meets Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Secretary of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCORS) Sanjay Mittal paid a courtesy visit to the Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena. Transport Commissioner of the State Amitabh Thakur was also present during this visit.

Secretary, SCCORS, express his pleasure on the ongoing steps taken by Government of Odisha on road safety activities. He expressed his pleasure on the measures taken by the Health Department, Transport Department & Police on Road Safety activities. But he expressed his displeasure for indifference attitude of NHAI. He requested Chief Secretary for intervention in this regard.

Chief Secretary Jena advised the Transport Commissioner for: