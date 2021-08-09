Secretary of Gaisilat Cooperative Society in Padmapur of Odisha under vigilance scanner, Raids underway

vigilance raid in odisha

Bargarh: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the residence and office of the Secretary of Gaisilat Cooperative Society at Padmapur in Bargarh district of Odisha on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Secretary has been identified as Ghanashyam Sahu.

The Bargarh Division Vigilance team conducted simultaneous raids at his residence in Kalangapali of Bargarh and at Gaisilat Cooperative Society office as well.

Till the last reports came in, Rs 1,80,000 cash, one car and a bike have been found. The unearthed property and gold jewelry are currently being estimated. The raids are underway and further details are awaited.

