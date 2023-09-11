Second Vande Bharat Express of Odisha from Puri to Talcher takes trial run today

Puri: A trial run of the second Vande Bharat Express of Odisha was conducted between Puri Talcher Road Station on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the train has left Puri railway station today in the morning and it is worth mentioning that it is scheduled to reach Talcher Road Station by 12 noon.

Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Dhenkanal will be the designated stoppages for the second Vande Bharat express of Odisha. The train will stop at these stations for just two minutes each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the development of the railway services in the Eastern part of India.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 14, 2023 had promised that very soon Odisha shall get the second Vande Bharat Express. He had spoken about this when he had flagged off the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with new Tejas coaches from Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

During his media interaction at the same program, the Union Minister said that prior to 2014 about 53 km railway line was being laid annually, but now 459 km track is being laid. Before 2014, Odisha got Rs 700 crore railway grant which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

It is worth mentioning that, the first Vande Bharat Express in Odisha has been flagged off on May 18, 2023, it was scheduled to run six days a week from Puri to Howrah.