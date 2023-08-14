Second Vande Bharat Express for Odisha soon: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: A second Vande Bharat Express shall be started for Odisha soon said the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

In a media interaction earlier today, Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the second Vande Bharat Express shall run from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar.

He further informed that, the route chart has also been finalised for the train.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan together flagged off the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with new Tejas coaches from Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

During his media interaction the Union Minister said that prior to 2014, about 53 km railway line was being laid annually, but now 459 km track is being laid.

Before 2014, Odisha got Rs 700 crore railway grant which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore, he added.