Second phase of Odisha budget session 2023 to start today

Bhubaneswar: The second phase of the Odisha Budget Session is scheduled to start today, the 12 proposals approved yesterday by the Odisha Cabinet shall be discussed. The session will continue till April 6.

The first phase of the budget session of the Odisha Assembly has started on February 21, 2023. An all-party meeting was held on February 20 to discuss relating to the smooth conduct of the session by the House speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha.

In the meeting it was decided that the session this time shall be held in two phases. The first phase was held from February 21 to March 1st and the second from March 10th till April 6th.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stated in the letter issued by the Parliamentary Affairs, “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Twelfth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 21, 2023 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar.”

Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the house on the opening day of the session. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the house on February 24, 2023.

The presentation of the Budget for the Year 2023 had taken place on February 24. The General Discussion on Budget was held on February 27, 28, March 1. while the presentation of reports of the Standing Committees shall be on March 10, 11, 12. March 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20-24, 27-29 shall be the days for the demands for grants.

The appropriation of Bill on Budget for the Year 2023-24 shall take place on March 31. The private members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions) shall be done on April 4, 6.

The opposition plans to raise the issues of law and order, agriculture and farmers and unemployment in the state during the session. On the other hand, the ruling party is also ready to deal with the opposition.