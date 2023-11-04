Second flight service between Bhubaneswar to Jeypore to commence on November 6

Bhubaneswar: The second direct flight service between Bhubaneswar to Jeypore in Koraput district will commence from November 6, 2023.

Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air will commence the direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Jeypore under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme only on Mondays and Fridays twice a day.

The flight is financially supported by the Government of Odisha, the company stated.

The flight will take up at 7.10 am on Monday and land at 8.45 in Jeypore. On Friday, it will take off at 9 am from Bhubaneswar and arrive at Jeypore at 10.35 am. The inaugural airfare of this flight service has been fixed at Rs 2,999.

On Oct 31, 2022, direct flight service started between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had flagged off daily direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput district from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on October 20 granted licence for Jeypore airport to carry out commercial flight operations.

The Jeypore airstrip was constructed in 1960. The Jeypore airport was selected by the Civil Aviation Ministry under UDAN scheme in 2017.

