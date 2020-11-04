Second Eco Retreat In Odisha’s Puri To Start From December 1

Second Eco Retreat In Odisha’s Puri To Start From December 1

Puri: The Odisha State Tourism Department has decided to host the second edition of the Eco Retreat Feastival in Ramchandi beach on Puri-Konark Marine Drive in Odisha.

This is an attempt to boost the tourism sector which has been hit hard by the on going Cornavirus pandemic this year.

The event is a all set to start from the 1st of December and continue for three months.

50 luxury tents shall be set up on the beach, however no tourists from outside the state shall not be allowed.

The first edition of the Eco Retreat was a major success. Most of the cottages were boked, occupancy was about 89 per cent.